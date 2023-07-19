Neighbors recount 'horrible sight' as late night fire claims life of Memphis firefighter, injures three other firefighters

“They got together in the middle of the street and they prayed. I know it was hard. It was hard on them,” said Tynetta Simmons-Sutton, a Memphis resident.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis firefighters are mourning the loss of one of their own, Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman, who served the department for two decades.

Norman died in the line of duty while battling a house fire in South Memphis late Tuesday night. Three other firefighters were also injured. MFD announced Thursday that the fire was determined to be arson.

There is shock and sadness not only from Memphis firefighters and those who live on Rile Street, but also those who knew Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman. And for those who didn’t know him personally, but witnessed his heroic response to Tuesday’s fire, it is a moment they will never forget.

“They got together in the middle of the street and they prayed. I know it was hard. It was hard on them,” said Tynetta Simmons-Sutton, a Memphis resident.

Neighbors on Rile Street in South Memphis said they were startled by an unusual sound Tuesday evening around 11:30 p.m.

“It went, ‘Pow.’ Just like that,” said Simmons-Sutton.

“I looked across the street, elderly neighbor, empty house, passed away years ago. The dumpster was on fire,” said another neighbor.

One neighbor who did not want to be identified called 911. “We smelled gasoline all up and down the street."

By the time firefighters arrived, neighbors said the fire had spread quickly. The said the first fire hydrant firefighters tried wasn’t working, and they had to use another down the street from the burning home.

“It had spread all the way across from the dumpster to the house and above the trees,” said a neighbor.

“The sky just blazing. You could see smoke and flames everywhere,” said Simmons-Sutton. “When I saw that fire, I didn’t know. It was a horrible sight to see.”

Memphis Fire Department said while trying to put out the flames, some firefighters became trapped. In an effort to rescue them, MFD said Lt. Norman died and three other firefighters were injured. Memphis Fire said as of Thursday morning, two of the firefighters have been released, while one firefighter remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Norman served as a Memphis firefighter for 20 years. It is a duty never taken for granted and Norman is a courageous hero never to be forgotten.

“It’s hard. It’s hard,” said Simmons-Sutton. “We all started praying for the firefighters. We told the firefighters that we appreciate them.”

A neighbor of Norman's told ABC24 he was a great guy, helpful, and took care of his family.

MFD Chief Gina Sweat released the following statement:

"Today, with a heavy heart, I must share the heartbreaking news that has deeply affected our entire fire family. A devastating incident occurred, resulting in the tragic loss of one of our courageous firefighters in the line of duty and three others injured.

With deep grief, we announce the passing of Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman, a courageous and dedicated member of our team who made the ultimate sacrifice. Jeffrey was a leader and hard worker who took pride in serving his community.

Lieutenant Norman began his career with the Memphis Fire Department on September 23, 2002, and faithfully served for 20 years.

During this unimaginable loss, we extend our condolences to Lieutenant Norman's family, friends, loved ones, and Memphis Fire Department brothers and sisters.