Metropolitan Ministries needs your help bringing 100K toys to kids in need this holiday season

TAMPA, Fla — This holiday season, Metropolitan Ministries is helping more families than ever before-- 30,000 throughout the Bay area to be exact.

The non-profit is seeing a 40 percent increase in the need for assistance due to the coronavirus pandemic. But there's a way you can help them meet their goals.

Metropolitan Ministries is looking to collect 100,000 toys to give out to kids in need this holiday season, but so far, only have half that. And time is running out as families will start picking up food and toys on Friday.

“The people that are hurting are still really hurting. And actually the people that are doing ok are giving. We’ve never seen more generosity. So we see this really strange juxtaposition of so much need but yet so much generosity," Justine Burke said.

"We are so grateful to the community because we can’t do anything without the community’s support."

Volunteers are seeing the greatest need for toys for boys and girls between 10-12 years old and teenage boys.

If you can help, here is a list of donation drop-off sites.

Laurie is one of our dedicated Holiday Tent Volunteer Leaders! This year she oversees our toy operation. As Christmas gets closer, she leads our volunteers as they sort and organize hundreds of donations for children to open on Christmas morning. pic.twitter.com/FTpTLdNCrO — Metropolitan Ministries (@MetroMinistries) December 9, 2020

