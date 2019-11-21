TAMPA, Fla. — Metropolitan Ministries is putting a call out to the Tampa Bay community for assistance in filling their shelves in time for Thanksgiving.

The nonprofit has received 115,000 pounds of food and was able to buy 8,000 turkeys with monetary donations, but more still needs to be done.

The holiday tents are expecting to help 30,000 families this year. Each family that comes to their tents will be able to put together a "Box of Hope" -- a turkey and essential staples that make up a complete holiday meal, plus additional food to last three days.

To meet that number, they need your help.

“We need another 75,000 Lbs. by Wednesday, November 27th to make it through Thanksgiving,” Metropolitan Ministries said in a release.

Most needed items include canned yams, frozen turkeys, hams, cranberry sauce, cereal, canned fruits and vegetables, stuffing, potatoes and gravy

You can drop your donations off at the following locations starting at 8:30 a.m.

Tampa: 2609 N. Rome Ave.

Holiday: 3214 US Highway 19 North

Lutz: 21010 State Road 54

Dade City: 13544 US-98 BYP, Dade City

St. Petersburg: 2750 34th St S

For other ways that you can donate check out the Metropolitan Ministries website or call 813-209-1218.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter