Metropolitan Ministries needs your help to feed families this Thanksgiving

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — With Thanksgiving just two weeks away, Metropolitan Ministries is "sounding the alarm" on its food donation needs.
The nonprofit is short on food donations at its holiday tent and is putting a call out to the Tampa Bay community for assistance in filling its shelves in time for Thanksgiving.
"Preparations for distribution to those in need are already underway, and it is only through donations from the community that the Ministries can keep up with the demand for Thanksgiving assistance," Metropolitan Ministries wrote in a press release, saying it is nowhere near the number of needed food donations.
To put things into perspective, Metropolitan Ministries says it would take 60 semi-truck loads of food and more than 1 million pounds to meet the need it is seeing this year. It also needs to fill an average of 1,600 boxes a day to meet its needed 20,334 Thanksgiving boxes this year.
"If everyone who can, donates enough food to provide for just one family, we can ensure those who are struggling have food on the table for Thanksgiving," the nonprofit wrote.
Here's what is needed the most:
Canned yams, stuffing, cranberry sauce, instant potatoes, canned fruit, turkeys.
Here's where you can deliver donations:
Main Holiday Tents
2609 N Rome Ave., Tampa, FL 33607
3214 US Highway 19 N, Holiday, FL 34691
Additional Donation Drop-off Locations.
