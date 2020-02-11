COVID-19 doubles holiday need as Metropolitan Ministries raises annual giving tent

Since the onset of COVID-19, 39 percent of those seeking assistance from Metro Ministries were doing so for the first time.

TAMPA, Fla. — It was expected that COVID-19 and high unemployment would likely mean there would be more people in need this holiday season.

But Metropolitan Ministries says it’s even greater than the organization expected.

On Monday, volunteers helped with the annual ritual of raising the holiday giving tent at Metropolitan Ministries in Tampa.

“I have experience being less fortunate and being unable to do the things that you want to do around the holidays,” said Raymond, a volunteer with AmeriCorps, helping to set it all up. “So, being here really hits home for me.”

In any given year Metro Ministries helps feed about 25,000 needy families in Tampa Bay around Thanksgiving. This year, the pandemic had the group planning for closer to 40,000. Now, with the holidays rapidly approaching, requests put the number closer to 50,000.

“So far, about 4000 families have signed up in a 24-hour period,” said Metropolitan Ministries CEO Tim Marks.

In some parts of our region, the number is even higher.

“In Pinellas County alone, the number was like 65 percent of the people who signed up in Pinellas were first-time folks needing help this holiday season,” said Marks.

And just as the need increases, COVID-19 has put up roadblocks.

Some food items have been harder to buy in bulk because they’re in short supply. Volunteers are tougher to come by as corporations and church groups scale back because of health and safety concerns.

That’s why, this year, Metro Ministries says it is relying on the entire community to help. And it is making it as easy and safe as possible to volunteer.

“You can sign up online. We have a very safe environment for our volunteers. All of our volunteers will be temperature checked. They’ll all have masks. We will have gloves. We will have sanitation stations,” said Marks. “Throughout the various different locations, you can be in a very safe environment and you can be a hope for people who are coming who are in need. All the families to come will stay in their cars. We will deliver the food to the cars. So, there will be social distancing.”

Food items can also be ordered from Amazon or any other online retailer and delivered directly to the donation and distribution tent at 2609 N. Rome Ave., Tampa, FL 33607.

Turkeys, yams, nonperishable canned goods - whatever you can give, they need.

“A lot of the times it’s the individual who can buy those items and they can get them to us quicker than sometimes we can ourselves,” said Marks.

They’re also making it easier for people to pick up their holiday meals by adding locations in Hernando and Manatee County this year and working with 65 distribution partners around the Bay Area.

“We want to spread hope,” said Marks. “And we think the Tampa Bay community is like no other when it comes to caring for each other. That’s what we are going to do, you know? One family at a time.”

