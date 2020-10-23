Cancer survivor advocates for Miles for Moffitt

David Ridel beat pancreatic cancer, and now he beats the drum for Miles for Moffitt.

TIERRA VERDE, Fla. — Editor's note: Photo above is from a previous year's event.

“When you hear that C-word, it’s devastating. It’s like the unknown. Where do I go from here?”

David Ridel heard the C-word in January 2018; diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. As for his destination from there? He headed to the Moffitt Cancer Center.

That’s where he underwent surgery to remove his entire pancreas and several surrounding organs, underwent chemotherapy and where in 2019, he rang the celebration bell to mark the end of his treatment.

“I dedicate my diagnosis and recovery to the Moffitt Cancer Center,” the Tierra Verde retiree said.

By November 2019, Ridel felt strong enough to participate in and complete his first Miles for Moffitt 5K. “There was more smiles, there was more tears, there was more cheers and there was a lot awareness raised that day,” explained Ridel.

Now Ridel feels compelled to keep spreading cancer awareness and the word about Miles for Moffit.

“The walk was the largest inspiration to my life,” he said.

He encourages others to either take part in or support this year’s virtual event, which takes place on Oct. 24.

Ridel is looking forward to this year’s Miles for Moffitt. He’s been training for it by walking with his wife Kathleen and his back lab Millie.

For more information about joining Miles for Moffitt click here.