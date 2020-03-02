TAMPA, Fla. — Women in the military are being celebrated here in the Bay area this week.

Starting Monday, the Tampa Convention Center is hosting the first-ever Military Women's Conference.

The goal is to give female veterans and military spouses tools to succeed in whatever they want to pursue.

The focus is mostly on technology track, career in transition from active duty, and nonprofits and advocacy.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is just one of several speakers who hope to encourage these women to take advantage of resources to help them in their future.

The conference ends Tuesday, Feb. 4.

For ticket information, click here.

