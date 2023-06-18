$1 million raised for cancer research at Moffitt during annual Father's Day walk

During the 10th annual event, race founder and cancer survivor Richard Gonzmart announced they'd raised a million dollars over the last decade of walks.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — The 10th annual "Richard’s Father’s Day Walk and Jog" drew hundreds of people out to Ulele restaurant in Tampa on Sunday morning all for a good cause.

The 5K is aimed at raising awareness of prostate cancer and the importance of screening. All of the money raised goes to Moffitt Cancer Center.

This year's race was particularly exciting because it marked a decade of walks and a million dollars raised for cancer research.

Ulele owner and race founder Richard Gonzmart is a prostate cancer survivor who said the event is about making a difference in the community.

"It’s not the time that you do in the run, it’s that we’re making a difference. We’re giving patients hope and doctors the dollars they need to do the research," Gonzmart said.

Jenny Moffitt of the Moffitt Family Foundation was in attendance, expressing gratitude over the large donation.

"This is the money that is going towards cancer research and it’s the cancer research that is saving lives," Moffitt said.

Dr. Dan Fenandez, a radiation oncologist at Moffitt said the walk was an opportunity for kids like his son Eli to recognize the importance of cancer screening.

"It’s great for Eli to see all these people come out and support the cause and support prostate cancer awareness and help men like his dad and other men get their screenings so we catch these cancers early," Dr. Fenandez said.

Many others took the walk as an opportunity to spend quality family time this Father's Day.

To learn more about Moffitt Cancer Center, click here.