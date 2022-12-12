Officer Branden Bowden was diagnosed with brain cancer and Moline PD says the prognosis options are not looking good. They are now helping to raise money to help.

MOLINE, Ill. — Officers with the Moline Police Department are asking the public for help as one of their own is in the "fight of their life" after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

A Facebook post from the department says it all started during an overnight shift in September when Officer Branden Bowden noticed a loss of motor skills. Bowden was taken to a local hospital where they found a tumor on his brain.

Bowden was then transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals for treatment of the tumor. Bowden has since been diagnosed with brain cancer.

Officer Bowden joined the Moline Police Department in May 2022, after previously serving with the Silvis Police Department and the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group.

"The biopsies on the tumor continue as they work to find the type of cancer and the treatment plan. Neither of the current prognosis options are particularly great news," says the social media post from MPD. "To our community, he is Officer Bowden, to us he is Branden, but he has more important titles like ‘Daddy’ to two young sons and ‘Husband’ to his wife Aron, who is also a first responder as a 911 telecommunicator".

Now, the department is working to raise money to help Bowden's family with the travel expenses to/from hospitals. Bowden will be off work for the foreseeable future and will be traveling to the University of Iowa Hospitals and to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota for further treatment.

Here's how you can help

You can purchase a shirt to show support from QC Custom Tees & More, where a portion of each shirt sold will go directly to the Bowden family. Purchase a shirt here.

You can also make a monetary donation to the Braden Bowden Benefit fund located at IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union. You are just asked to tell the teller that the donation is for the "Braden Bowden Benefit."

Additionally, you can drop off your monetary donation to the Moline Police Department, C/O Branden Bowden Benefit. The police department is located at 1640 6th Avenue, Moline, Illinois.

"If you are the praying type, send a prayer Branden’s way and to everyone fighting cancer," Moline police said in the Facebook post. "We know this disease not only impacts our police family, but virtually every family in the community we serve. We are praying for each one of you impacted by this disease."

Moline police have this message for Bowden, "Branden, we will continue to pray for your healthy return to Moline but until then we will continue to serve this community with the same honor and courage in which you served it AND WILL serve it when you return."