Mother and son run Miles for Moffitt together

Tina Kent is a cancer survivor and her 9-year-old son is her biggest supporter.

TAMPA, Fla — Tina Kent and her 9-year-old son Caleb will be participating in this Saturday’s virtual Miles for Moffitt. It’s a miracle in more ways than one.

Tina Kent was diagnosed with thyroid cancer at the age of 29. “You don’t think you’re going to get diagnosed with cancer at such a young age,” she recalled.

Doctors told Tina the treatment would most likely cause infertility, but seven years later, Caleb was born.

“The first thing I thought--this is a love I’ve never felt before. He’s my miracle baby,” Kent said.

Thankful for the treatment she received at Moffitt Cancer Center, Kent became a Speak Out for Moffitt volunteer. And Caleb is following in her footsteps, becoming a super supporter himself.

Last year, Caleb helped the mayor of Tampa start the Miles for Moffitt race and raised more than $1,000 for cancer research.

“It feels super important to me because I like helping people who have cancer,” Caleb said.

And the steps Caleb’s taking now may just be a start. “He wants to be a scientist and find a cure for cancer someday,” Kent explained. “It makes me really proud.”

You too can be inspired by Miles for Moffitt. This year, it’s a virtual event on Saturday, October 24.

For more information about joining Miles for Moffitt click here. You can also support the 10 Tampa Bay Team by donating here.

