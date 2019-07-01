RIVERVIEW, Fla. -- The Spurlino Family YMCA on Big Bend Road is set to hold its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 10.

It's been 15 months since construction workers broke ground on the new facility in Riverview.

It will be the first new YMCA in 18 years for the Tampa metropolitan area.

The 32,500 square-foot building features a wellness center, outdoor aquatics center, a cycling studio, and group fitness rooms, along with a stay-and-play section for kids to learn and enjoy themselves while their parents work out.

"This will open up tons of resources for the families that live here. Not just adults but children and seniors, as well." Matt Mitchell, the President and CEO of the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA, said. "It's a great place for the community to come and live healthier lives, to feel more connected to their neighbors and to feel more secure in their community."

The ribbon cutting ceremony is open to the public and free to attend. There will be family fun, arts and crafts, a DJ pool deck party, giveaways and food.

The ribbon cutting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 10. A celebration will follow from 6-8 p.m.

