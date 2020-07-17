Nonprofit ‘I Support the Girls’ makes feminine products available to all women and girls in need

The Tampa Bay affiliate of, " I Support the Girls" has donated over 70,000 products to more than 50 organizations locally.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa chapter of, "I Support the Girls" works to help women in need. The nonprofit was founded by Dana Marlowe in 2015 so girls and women in need would have access to feminine products.

"We just hit the 10 million mark for donations to over 2,000 social organizations and focus on feminine hygiene and new or gently used bras to provide to women of all ages that are in need.” Nancy Blount, "I Support the Girls" Tampa Bay Affiliate Director.

The Tampa Bay chapter is fairly new, having started less than a year ago but has already donated over 70,000 feminine products to more than 50 organizations around Tampa Bay. Supporting places like homeless shelters, safe houses, and foster care to get donations out to those who need it most.

"We are here to serve as many girls and women as we can. No matter if they are homeless, in distress, impoverished, doesn’t matter, we will get the items to them,” said Blount.

Right now, the non profit is looking to continue serving the population and could use your help. They're in need of businesses to host donation drives or drop off locations for collecting goods.

Recently, the Tampa Bay chapter of I Support the Girls teamed up with Eckerd Connects Raising Hope program to provide bras and feminine products to girls in need.

"We serve a lot of the same children just through different outlets and avenues. Nancy approached us and asked if we needed help and we said and within two days we had over 200 bras at our location," said Kelly Rossi, Ecked Connects Raising Hope Director.

The nonprofit was once featured on Amazon's Original docuseries, "REGULAR HEROES," that's known to highlight the contributions and personal sacrifices of today’s most generous individuals that go above and beyond to support their communities. Dana Marlowe, the founder of, "I Support the Girls" were able to meet songwriter and actor Nick Jonas and Kelly Rowland for a surprise reveal of donated goods and services so they can continue to pay it forward.

If you or someone you know would like to donate to "I Support the Girls" or may be in need of their assistance, you can contact the Tampa Bay team directly through Facebook.

To find out more about Eckerd Connects Raising Hope program, click here.

