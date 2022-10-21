City volunteers check in on North Port businesses impacted by Hurricane Ian

Around 1,000 businesses have gotten calls to receive resources for disaster recovery and assistance.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Business owners in the City of North Port are getting some help after damage from Hurricane Ian caused many businesses to stay shut. City leaders said the effort is to get everyone back on track and back in business.

Volunteers with the City of North Port's Economic Development team have started reaching out directly to local businesses to help record storm damages and find out where they might need help. They've called at least one thousand locations so far.

They are hoping to help business owners with resources and whatever they need to re-open their doors as soon as possible.

"We were off to a good start and then this so this is just something for us to overcome," Mike Austin said. He owns Austin's restaurant.

Austin, whose restaurant only opened in late spring is hoping to hear from the city's volunteers soon and he makes repairs to his property ahead of what his insurance is able to provide. He said it will likely cost above the minimum deductible on his insurance policy which is $97,000. But, he says he can't wait for that and wants to be back up and running soon. Some of his staff were able to return to help clean up the restaurant as power and internet services were restored this week.

"I've got 40+ people that have to work and some of those people lost a lot so my main focus has been on them," he said.

City leaders and staff are focusing on businesses like Austin's who've paid business tax in the last year, to provide resources for disaster recovery and assistance.

"The hurricane has taken a lot of life out of us and I mean that both financially and physically, so we're checking on those businesses to make sure that they're okay," said Mel Thomas, Manager, of Economic Development North Port.

According to Thomas, most businesses in Northport are home-based and entrepreneurial.

"So if their homes were destroyed, that means their businesses were destroyed, so there's a real need for us to make sure that those folks are up and running so that they can get their livelihoods back," Thomas said.

City officials say if you are a business owner and have not received a call from the volunteers within the next week, you should give the City of North Port's Economic Development team a call to request assistance.