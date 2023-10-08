'Really hits our heart': Money being raised for North Port police officer's family after house catches fire

The officer was out of town with his family when the fire happened. But now returning, the family is left with only the clothes on their backs.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A North Port police officer and his family are working to rebuild after their house was destroyed by a fire on Monday.

The home belonged to North Port Police Department Conservation Office Dominick Caravella along with his wife and child.

Fire rescue crews responded to the scene of the fire quickly but say the damage was already done before they arrived.

Caravella was out of town with his family when the fire happened. But now returning, the family is left with only the clothes on their backs.

"He is the first responder for anyone in the community that has these same tragedies so it really hits our heart," Joe Fussell with the North Port Police Association said. "We were able to help them out with some clothes and a bed that was donated from a local company."

The family also lost their two dogs, chickens and cats in the house fire.

The state fire marshal ruled the fire accidental due to equipment that was being used to keep baby chicks warm.

The North Port Police Association is working to raise funds to help them out.