ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A local nonprofit with nowhere to prepare meals to help feed the homeless found a helping hand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Isaiah's Place Inc. said the kitchen it normally rents was closed, and the backup kitchen was not available for use.

That didn't stop them from helping those in need.

A post on the organization's Facebook page says less than 24 hours before everything was supposed to get set up and they were going to start cooking, a miracle happened.

Pasadena Community Church of St. Pete opened its doors and let them use the gym and kitchen to serve up hundreds of plates.

Isaiah's Place Inc. said it prepared close to 300 meals to serve to the homeless community.

Isaiah's Place Inc. informally began with two families in 2015 as a monthly faith-based community service project. You can read more about its work here.

