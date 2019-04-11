OAK RIDGE, N.C. — A family and a community are mourning 11-year-old Noah Chambers.

Noah died after a driver hit him as he was crossing the street at a trunk or treat event at Bethel United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge. According to law enforcement, the driver was not impaired and will not face charges.

It's a tragic story but there's some hope coming from Noah's death, his father tells WFMY News 2. Noah's organs will be donated and that will help at least seven people, Robert Chambers says.

"He is in a better place. His spirit, his attitude, his joy, his laughter. He is up there looking over everybody," Chambers said.

And now we know Noah will also live on by giving the gift of life to others.

Organ Donations

The need for organ donations is huge. According to the U.S. Department of Health And Human Services, more than 113,000 people are on waiting lists for organs. North Carolina has 3,298 people on those lists as well.

The greatest need in North Carolina is for people between the ages of 50-64. But kids need donations as well. As of November 3, 265 people under the age of 18 all need different kinds of organ donations.

This year, there's been 402 donations between deceased and living donors in our state. But you can do even more to save lives.

According to Carolina Donor services, the next time you go to get your license renewed you can request that a heart be placed on your driver's license. This means that you're giving legal authorization to donate your organs, eyes, and tissues after you die.

This is crucial because one organ donor can save the lives of up to 8 people and one tissue donor can enhance the lives of 75 people. If you're interested in joining the donor registry click here for more information.

