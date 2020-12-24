Florida family who lost 3 members to COVID-19 surprised with Christmas gifts from Orlando Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. — So many families across Florida and the country have had a difficult 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But in light of the Christmas season, the Orlando Magic and the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida are working to make the holidays a bit brighter.
The Jacksons, like many other families, have been personally touched by the virus and have had to endure the pain of losing loved ones, the Orlando Magic said in a press release. Over the summer, Valon Jackson lost her mother, aunt and uncle to COVID-19. And, she and her six children also contracted the virus.
She told the Magic she is still dealing with residual health complications, such as shortness of breath.
The Magic said as soon as the team heard the family's story, the staff leapt into action to "try and boost their spirits and provide some extra support." And, on Tuesday, the team surprised the Jackson family with holiday gifts.
“Overwhelming. I’m so grateful. I’m so thankful,” Jackson said in the team's press release.
The Magic said, the Jackson's home also has significance. In March, the family relocated to the home through the Coalition for Homeless' Rapid Rehousing Program. Before that, the family had been living out of a car, the team said.
Helping the Jackson family this holiday season is part of the Magic's Big Give celebration, one of several holiday-themed events the team participated in this year.
