TAMPA, Fla. — For more than a decade the LiveSTRONG at the YMCA program has been available to adult cancer survivors. Now the Tampa Y is offering something similar that caters to children before, during and after cancer treatment.
"We do a little strength and agility in the beginning, then we set up an obstacle course and test their endurance," said LiveSTRONG coach Chris Malette.
The pediatric cancer program is free and gives family members living with the child going through treatment a complimentary membership to the Y during the length of the program.
"Sam was initially diagnosed at 8 years old, it was January 2016 and I had found a lump on his neck while we were doing homework," said Sam's mother, Sarah Gallow-Young "...We found out about the program through word and mouth and I've seen it help Sam rebuild his confidence."
During the 12-week program, children work on endurance, coordination and are motivated in a fun and encouraging way.
"It's been hard going through all the hospitals and stuff, but there's been other times that were fun and I really like the workouts that we do," said Sam.
The classes are at 5 p.m on Mondays and Wednesdays. Once the children complete the program, they have a graduation ceremony -- like the LiveSTRONG adults.
If you're interested in joining the next pediatric cancer program session in January at the Northwest Hillsborough Family YMCA, you can email Wellness Experience Director Yaimy Marshall at Yaimy.Marshall@tampaymca.org.
