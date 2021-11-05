PhilFest returns for 25th anniversary in Tampa

The event runs Nov. 5-7 and will be filled with music and food.

TAMPA, Fla. — PhilFest returns Friday after being canceled by COVID-19 in 2020.

The Philippine Cultural Foundation, Inc. is presenting PhilFest 2021 from Nov. 5-7 at the Philippine Cultural Enrichment Complex at 14301 Nine Eagles Drive in Tampa.

This year will mark the festival's 25th anniversary.

"PhilFest means more than just a Philippine festival," explained Abby Hamilton, first vice chair of the Philippine Cultural Foundation. "The vibrancy of the culture, the sweet sounds of our music, and of course, the culinary exhilaration that comes from eating our food are just a part of what happens at this festival. Being back together in this environment touches deep into our souls."

While the celebration will be extra special, organizers insist "strict safety features" will be in place to comply with CDC guidance.

"During covid, the separation from each other was painful," Hamilton wrote. "The games of the children, the conversation of the adults, and the companionship of the elderly were all put on hold. PhilFest will not only bring all of this back in a beautiful, vibrant setting, it will also replenish the much-needed funding to continue the operation of the Bayanihan Arts and Events Center."

The event's website says highlights will include Filipino food and entertainment like the Tanghalang Pambata Talent Competition for Children, Tawag ng Tanghalan Singing Competition for Adults, Ms/Mrs PhilFest 2021, Revolution 2021 and Yugyugan 2021.

"We continue our dream to carry on the Philippine heritage here in the Tampa Bay area for generations to come," Hamilton added. "Nothing, not even a pandemic, will keep us from striving toward our goal. We are Filipinos. We are resilient and strong!"