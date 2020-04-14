POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Need a little extra help with bedtime tonight?
Local law enforcement agencies are going above and beyond the call of duty to help parents during the coronavirus pandemic.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is reading children’s books to help parents who are busy with their kids who are home while schools are closed because of the outbreak.
Videos can be found on the Polk Sheriff’s YouTube channel. A current favorite right now is Sheriff Judd's reading of "Oh, the places you'll go" by Dr. Suess.
The reading was featured on the Polk County Public School’s Facebook page.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Department isn’t the only one helping out with bedtime.
Both Pasco and Pinellas deputies are also filming themselves reading stories.
Students have been out of school since March, and under Governor Ron Desantis' executive order, can't go back until at least May 1.
