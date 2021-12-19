The waitress, Deanna, can be seen getting emotional when she looks at the receipt.

PROSPECT, Conn. — A group of people went out for lunch at a Prospect restaurant Sunday to not only get a good meal but to help a waitress in need this holiday season.

The waitress, Deanna, came in on her day off to serve the table of 18 at The Kitchen in Prospect Bar & Grill, and unbeknownst to her, the group was there to leave her a tip of over $1,900.

"She had absolutely no idea what was going on," attendee Natuzza Dimasi said to FOX61 in a phone call.

In the video Dimasi sent to FOX61, Deanna can be seen getting emotional when she looks at the receipt.

The group also tipped the bus person $100.

Inspired by other posts on social media, the group was assembled through a local Cheshire community forum on Facebook, according to Dimasi. She said the owner of The Kitchen in Prospect messaged them, saying Deanna would be a great candidate for the good deed, and the group agreed.

Deanna, a server for The Kitchen in Prospect Bar & Grill, came in today to work on her day day off to tend to a lunch party of 18, which made her time worth it. The group left her a tip of over $1,900! And, tipped the bus person $100. @FOX61News #tistheseason 🎥: Natuzza Dimasi pic.twitter.com/Cdh4xOT8Zb — Tony Terzi (@T2Fox61) December 19, 2021

Dimasi said the group that sat down at the large table outside were "all strangers, by the way," but that wasn't an issue for them.

"I thought it was wonderful," Dimasi said. "We were all there just to support one person....It was like we knew each other forever."

Some people in the Facebook group that couldn't make the lunch also donated an additional $300 to contribute to the final total.

Dimasi said it's important to give back, saying we are in need of "good humanity right now, especially in COVID and not having a year. And I think that we were there just to see somebody happy. It only cost $100."

The concept to surprise a restaurant worker during the holiday season with a big tip is a trend known as "Shock N' Clause," and goes by similar names such as "Shock & Claus."

Regardless, the goal remains the same: grab a group of people and chip in a generous tip, generally $100, to help a restaurant worker who might need it. This can be done year-round, but is more commonly done during the holiday season.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.