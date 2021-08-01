Publix Charities donates $200K, millions of pounds of food to those facing hunger in Tampa

September is Hunger Action Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness and inspiring action to alleviate hunger for those in need.

TAMPA, Fla. — Publix is helping to food on the table for families facing hunger in the Tampa Bay area.

The grocery store chain donated $200,000 through its Publix Charities and 2,835,456 pounds of produce to Feeding Tampa Bay, a local organization dedicated to helping alleviate hunger across the region, according to a news release.

This donation comes during Hunger Action Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness and inspiring action to alleviate hunger for those in need. It also comes as food banks are working to keep up with the increased demand they saw during the pandemic.

According to Feeding America, 12 percent of Floridians are food insecure. That's more than the national rate of 10.9 percent.

“Having food on the table is an essential need that millions of people throughout our communities struggle with every day," Publix CEO Todd Jones said in a statement. "As a food retailer, helping provide nourishing meals to our neighbors in need is at the heart of who we are."

If you want to help feed families in need during Hunger Action Month, there are plenty of ways to get involved that don't require money. Feeding Tampa Bay says you can wear orange and post a photo using #HungerActionMonth to raise awareness.

You can also have a competition with friends or family to see who can collect the most food donations or volunteer the most hours. For more ways on how you can advocate for your neighbors in need, visit Feeding Tampa Bay's website.