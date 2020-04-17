LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix Super Markets Charities will help feed the hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Publix made the announcement Thursday it was donating $1 million to Feeding America food banks. And, this isn't the first time the company has made such a generous donation, bringing its total donation to $2 million.

“As we continue to see an increase in the number of people facing food insecurity during this pandemic, we are grateful to Publix Super Markets Charities for this additional contribution in support of Feeding America member food banks,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said.

“This donation will provide meals and essential supplies to our neighbors and continues to support our ongoing commitment to alleviating hunger in the communities we serve.”

The donation will help support food pantries and meal programs to communities Publix serves across seven states.

You can find a full list of places being helped by this donation online.

