Raymond James Stadium lights up blue in honor of fallen Tampa Bay law enforcement officers

The Tampa Sports Authority says the stadium will pay tribute to those lost for the next six days.

TAMPA, Fla — The home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is paying tribute to the local law enforcement we lost in the line of duty.

To honor the fallen, the Tampa Sports Authority says it will light up Raymond James Stadium in blue for six days.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all the families of our fallen law enforcement officers," it wrote in a press release.

It follows actions by the City of Tampa to light up several landmarks in blue to honor Master Patrol Officer Jesse Madsen. The 16-year veteran of the Tampa Police Department is the latest tragic law enforcement loss the area has seen this year.

Madsen, a "highly decorated" officer is being lauded as a hero for his swift action of veering his cruiser into the path of a wrong-way driver to keep others safe Tuesday morning, according to Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan.

"When you look at someone who's earned seven life-saving awards, it's no surprise that he would take such swift action and do this," Dugan said.

Tampa police say Madsen was a seven-time recipient of police life-saving awards. He dedicated his life to the safety and service of others, Dugan added, first as a United States Marine combat veteran, then as a police officer in Lyndhurst and Shaker Heights, Ohio.

He leaves behind a wife and three kids.

The death of Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Master Corporal Brian LaVigne was the first to rock the Tampa Bay area.

He was killed in the line of duty when a man, who was fleeing deputies, intentionally crashed into the driver's side of his cruiser in January, Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

LaVigne was one shift away from retirement after 30 years with the sheriff's office. The veteran deputy is remembered as someone dedicated to his family and community, a great family man who worked to mentor the younger members.

"I think we all kinda lost a little bit of ourselves," his daughter Caitlin, a fellow member of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, said at the time.

He is survived by his wife and two adult children

Pinellas County is also mourning the loss of its first deputy killed in the line of duty since the agency was established in 1912.

Deputy Michael Magli was killed in February while trying to deploy "stop sticks" to end a chase with a suspected drunk driver in Tarpon Springs.

Investigators say the driver had earlier been found slumped over at a red light but took off when firefighters smashed his window, leading to a pursuit that ended with him crashing into Magli.

“Know that Deputy Michael J. Magli died a hero,” Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said.

Magli began working with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office in 2013. He leaves behind a wife and two young children.