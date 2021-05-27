Mayor Castor outlines roadmap to address climate risk and social inequities in Tampa

"Resilient Tampa" has 58 initiatives that look to strengthen the city, including through economic means.

TAMPA, Fla. — Mayor Jane Castor detailed the City of Tampa's roadmap toward a "stronger and more equitable future" Thursday.

The plan is called "Resilient Tampa," and its goal is to build on the city's assets, while also addressing the stressors Tampa faces.

According to the city, things like public surveys and workshops helped build Resilient Tampa's 58 initiatives that look to address things like climate risks and economic and social inequities.

"The work of building a more resilient city has never been more urgent, as Tampa is being tested in a way it has never been tested before. The spirit of partnership and coordination embedded in Resilient Tampa will be critical as we work to implement this Resilience Roadmap and ensure our city comes back stronger than before," said Mayor Jane Castor.

"This Roadmap, organized across four scales-from individual Tampanians, to neighborhoods, to our infrastructure, to City government - includes ambitious goals and tactical actions to which we can all collectively contribute," she added.

The plan will focus on four key areas:

Opportunities for all Tampanians

Thriving neighborhoods

Climate-ready infrastructure

Growing and connected city

Change won't happen overnight, but the city has created a timeline to implement initiatives it believes will strengthen and advance communities in the area.

Some initiatives will be able to be completed with the help of partnerships in one year, while others are projected to take more than five years.

"The initiatives in this roadmap are not intended to be easy to accomplish. Nor can they be implemented by one department, one Mayor, or City of Tampa workforce," said Whit Remer, Tampa's sustainability and resilience officer. "It is my hope that every Tampanian can find at least one initiative that resonates strongly and sparks an urge to get involved to lift up our community. It will take all of us, partnering together, to make this roadmap a reality and build a stronger, more equitable, and more resilient Tampa."

Among some of the changes underway are workforce development, housing affordability solutions, urban heat, renewable energy and minimizing Tampa's digital divide.

To read the full Resilience Tampa report click here.