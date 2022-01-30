Loki's death comes nearly three years after Officer Sheldon was fatally shot during a traffic stop in 2019.

Born on Dec. 26, 2010, Loki worked with the Mooresville Police Department from 2012 to 2017 and was assigned to Officer Sheldon in 2015.

Officer Sheldon was fatally shot in the line of duty during a traffic stop in 2019. He served with the Mooresville Police Department for six years.

Loki, a 120 pound German Shepherd, passed away surrounded by family Saturday. In a Facebook post, Sheldon's K9s said Loki truly had a presence about him.

It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of Officer Sheldon’s retired K9 Loki. Loki passed away peacefully... Posted by Sheldon's K9s on Saturday, January 29, 2022

During their time together, Officer Sheldon spent countless hours training Loki, spending time playing with him off the clock, Sheldon's K9s said.

"His family remembers Jordan saying that he wanted to give Loki the chance to just be a dog and the rest would fall into place," Sheldon's K9s said. "And it certainly did. Jordan’s commitment and care for Loki transformed him into an entirely different dog with a sweet and unfailingly loyal demeanor."

Carson Ledford, Sheldon's younger brother and Sheldon's K9s board member said there are many "Loki" stories. He remembered, "There was one time that he got ahold of someone's license and registration. He wasn't out. On normal traffic stuff and he chewed the license registration up. Jordan took his job very seriously, so you can imagine this, right. Mortified. I mean, what do you say to someone? 'My dog literally ate your license registration."

After Officer Sheldon’s untimely death, his family brought Loki and Jordan’s personal dog Rampage to their childhood home, where he lived until he died.

"Loki is survived by his loving mother Jamie, brothers Rampage and Fitzgerald, Uncle Carson, Aunt Lauren and April, Grandparents Susan & John and David & Debbie, in addition to countless others who knew and loved him," Sheldon's K9s said.

Sheldon’s K9s said it was honored to care for Loki in the nearly 3 years since Jordan’s death, covering over $3,500 in vet and feed bills.

"The family would like to thank the following for their love and care of Loki throughout his life: Mooresville Police Department K9 Unit, Lori and Denisa of Fuzzy Faces Grooming in Midland, Dr. Sophia Catania and Hillery Rosendall of Greenock Farm Veterinary Hospital, and Hartsell Funeral Home," the organization said.

Ledford said to remember Loki, is to remember his brother. "He was right for Jordan. And Jordan was right for him. And so it turned out as it should. They both had each other," Ledford said.