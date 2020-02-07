Help your community Revive and Thrive

10 Tampa Bay is airing a special at 8:30 p.m. on July 9 to help support our community.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — COVID-19 is hitting Tampa Bay families hard. Some have lost loved ones, others their jobs; and as the weeks go on, worry and problems build.

Four major charities have now joined forces to combat the health crisis and help families cope. The Pinellas Community Foundation, Allegany Franciscan Ministries, Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg, and United Way Suncoast have formed the Tampa Bay Resiliency Fund (TBRF). Each of the groups helped jump-start the fund with a $250,000 donation.

“Our goal is to help fill critical gaps that are unaddressed by federal, state, and local government,” said Duggan Cooley, CEO of the Pinellas Community Foundation.

Since its formation in April, the TBRF has distributed more than a million dollars in grants to smaller charities in an eight-county area. The grants are helping provide families with everything from food to computer technology.

On Thursday, July 9 at 8:30 p.m., join 10 Tampa Bay for a Revive and Thrive special. During the half-hour program, you’ll find out how the TBRF is helping your neighbors and how you can contribute to the cause.

If you donate to the TBRF during the Revive and Thrive special, your dollars will be matched by the Pinellas Community Foundation.

Donate by texting TBRF to 71441.

