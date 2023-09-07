New bench in Safety Harbor hopes to build buddies, not bullies

A new Buddy Bench in Safety Harbor encourages children to talk about their feelings.

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — An inviting, bright purple bench now sits at the Mattie Williams Neighborhood Family Center. The reason — to help brighten the days of kids who spend time there.

It's called the Buddy Bench — here's how it works: If a child is having a bad day or is sad about something, they can go sit on the bench. It’s a signal for other kids to reach out, join them and be a friend.

Kids who spend time at the center after school think the Buddy Bench is a good idea. One girl told 10 Tampa Bay if she saw someone on the bench, she’d take action.

“I would come and ask them if they were okay or if they needed space,” she said.

The Buddy Bench was placed at the center by the charity Speak Up, which also provided a mental health program there during the summer months. The program was designed for children of various ages. They learned about emotions, and the importance of talking to others, with even some drumming and yoga mixed in.

Speak Up founder Dawn Handley says the bench is a natural addition to the center.

“It aligns right with what we were teaching the kids during the summer camp. Recognize when your friend needs a little extra attention and be there for them,” Handley explained.