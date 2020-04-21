SARASOTA, Fla. — Time to kick back, relax and listen to the smooth, sweet sounds of the saxophone - right from your backyard!

That's how the neighbors in one Sarasota community have been spending their evenings thanks to a local musician.

A saxophone player - who goes by the name, Boris N' Sax - has been serenading the Strathmore Riverside and Phillippi neighborhood every Friday and Saturday evening. One person even captured the backyard gig, posting a video on Facebook.

According to Lesli Tauber's post, Boris N' Sax started performing for the neighborhood in the midst of the pandemic and will continue to play until it is over.

