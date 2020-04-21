SARASOTA, Fla. — Time to kick back, relax and listen to the smooth, sweet sounds of the saxophone - right from your backyard!
That's how the neighbors in one Sarasota community have been spending their evenings thanks to a local musician.
A saxophone player - who goes by the name, Boris N' Sax - has been serenading the Strathmore Riverside and Phillippi neighborhood every Friday and Saturday evening. One person even captured the backyard gig, posting a video on Facebook.
According to Lesli Tauber's post, Boris N' Sax started performing for the neighborhood in the midst of the pandemic and will continue to play until it is over.
RELATED: 92-year-old surprised with social distance birthday parade
RELATED: US Soldier leads group of kids in virtual sing-along of Do-Re-Mi from the 'Sound of Music' to lift their spirits
RELATED: 'Singing Surgeon' records album for COVID-19 relief fund
RELATED: Jon Bon Jovi virtually visited a Florida kindergarten class
RELATED: Man serenades wife in assisted-living facility with ukulele
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida is getting ready to re-open. Here's who's on the task force
- How your Tampa Bay area school district is handling the rest of the school year
- Officer wants people to take COVID-19 seriously after his battle with the virus
- Reports: Kim Jong Un in fragile condition after surgery
- Disney furloughs 100,000 workers, saving $500 million a month amid theme park shutdown
- Jobless Floridians plan to protest unemployment benefits problems
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter