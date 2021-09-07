Sarasota erects a plan for a new sculpture

Artists are being asked to submit their ideas.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota is stepping up its sculpture game.

The city is calling all artists to submit their best work, for free, as part of its public art program.

The selected work will live as a landmark sculpture in the center of downtown Sarasota.

All works submitted must be original in style and meet the demands of Sarasota's climate, which includes sea salt in the air. The sculpture should not exceed a $175,000 budget and abide by these requirements.

The initiative was developed by the City Commission, Public Art Committee, building owners and others who contributed to the public art fund.

The sculptures are meant to celebrate the community’s character and foster placemaking and collaboration.

The deadline for submissions is Sept. 16.