Sgt. Bill Shibley passed away due to COVID complications on Monday, Jan. 31.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Deputies with the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) are mourning the death of Sgt. Bill Shibley.

After being hospitalized for several weeks, Sgt. Shibley passed away on Monday, Jan. 31, due to COVID-19 complications, according to the SCSO.

"Sgt. Shibley had bravely and honorably served the citizens of Sebastian County for over 22 years," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

Sgt. Shibley began his career with the sheriff's office in June of 1999 as a Reserve Deputy. Shortly after, he started his full-time career in the Patrol Division, where he rose to the rank of Sergeant.

The SCSO wrote about Sgt. Shibley's leadership and heart saying, "He was a faithful, dependable leader who gave of himself for the betterment of Sebastian County. He was a loving family man who was always willing to share his big heart with all he met. He will be deeply missed, and the department is in mourning."

A funeral service for Sgt. Shibley will be held Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Greenwood, located at 19 North Adair St., Greenwood, AR 72936.

In April 2020, the Department of Justice included COVID-19 contracted while working in a law enforcement capacity as a line of duty death.

The funeral service will include full law enforcement honors.

