TAMPA, Fla — This is the year no one saw coming. It's the year COVID-19 coronavirus changed our lives in unimaginable ways. We all started the new decade full of plans, hopes and dreams.

Whether you’re a senior in college or senior in high school, you were preparing to walk across the stage and graduate. You are looking forward to getting that first post college job or becoming a freshman in college.

10News wants to make sure the senior class of 2020 still gets their shout-outs. We'll be featuring photos on TV.

Submit your photo using the form below. Can't see it? Click here.

