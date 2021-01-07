'Let it go': Seniors at assisted living home in Sarasota brace for Hurricane Elsa

Seniors with Alzheimer's were anxious about the storm, so staff worked together to bring some happiness in.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video above is about hurricane preparations.

"We are all hunkered down, we are prepared, all precautions are in place," said one Inspired Living Sarasota employee holding a photo of Elsa from Disney's Frozen movies. "And we are going to ride out this tropical storm and we are going to 'let it go.'"

Residents at the senior living home have Alzheimer's and were worried about the pending storm, the staff said.

To help with their concerns, nurses and caretakers came together to play bingo and have dance parties with their residents to calm their nerves.

In a video of their storm preparations, Inspired Living Sarasota showed residents holding photos of the popular Disney character sharing the same name as the storm, saying they planned to "let it go!"