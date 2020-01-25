SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — These days there are so many ways to make a difference.

Elizabeth Mack and Lawrence Parker are using social media to get others involved to help combat hunger and homelessness in St Pete.

"The end of the month is what I look forward to because I know we're going to do this and it fills me up," Mack said.

Once a month, volunteers get together to pack lunch bags and deliver them to people in need. It's part of a national movement that started with a group of friends in 2012 out of a Los Angeles apartment.

The group struggled to find a fun and meaningful way to give back. After much thought, they went to their local grocery store and bought enough food to prepare 100 lunches for the hungry.

"I wanted to get involved with the people around me I felt like this is a great way for me to help out and show that we care," Lawrence said.

Now, the movement has grown to more than a hundred cities and #HashtagLunchbag events are hosted across the globe!

Mack and Lawrence were introduced to hashtag lunch back a few years back. They had such great success hosting their first event last year with volunteers, they're preparing for their second volunteer meet up.

You can join them on Sunday, January 26, at Northwestern Mutual in downtown Saint Pete.

For more information, visit the Hashtag Lunchbag St Pete Facebook page.

