St. Pete Pride kicks off with Block Party on Central Ave

The party was presented by Metro Inclusive Health, a group making sure that the LGBTQ+ community has safe space from the dancefloor to the doctor’s office.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete Pride took over Central Ave Friday evening, letting the LGBTQ+ community know that they are welcome.

“Love is love,” said Heather Tepe of Broadway on the Bay after she led a flash mob that danced at the event. “Especially right now, we need to just keep spreading that message.”

Brian Bailey from Metro Inclusive Health says they are currently expanding their services across the bay area to have a total of eight centers.

As new laws from Tallahassee restrict healthcare for some in the LGBTQ+ community, Bailey says they are here to make sure folks across Tampa Bay know they have quality access to care.

“People were traveling to us from Lakeland, south of the Skyway, and far up into Hernando county,” he said. “Our community is everywhere.”

Bailey says they opened a new location in St. Pete a few weeks ago.

Community leaders like Mia Duval, co-founder of the LGBTQ+ social club Rainbow Recreation, say Pride Month is all about inclusivity and celebrating love.

“Know that you have a community, you have a sense of home,” she said. “Share the love that we have because you can see everyone around me. We’re just existing.”