St. Pete Youth Farm strives to fight food insecurity

The farm is hoping new additions will help feed even more community members in need.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Pete Youth Farm's goal is to fight food insecurity in the Tampa Bay area. They are hoping two new additions to their program will help them feed even more community members.

“When people come, it's no questions asked," Carla Bristol with St. Pete Youth Farm said. "We just fill their bags and say thank you for coming."

The organization recently unveiled a new greenhouse where they can grow over 500 plants in this small 20 by 40 space.

She says the greenhouse that allows for both hydroponics and aquaponics farming is a game changer. “We have about 5 different ways to grow food in here," she explained.

The opportunity to grow different types of food in various ways leads to a lot of learning lessons for the youth who work and volunteer for the program.

Along with their new greenhouse, the group is looking forward to their plan to add eggs to the list of food items they are giving away. Due to a city ordinance, they are not allowed to have chickens on their property.

“The ordinance prohibits having chickens if you don’t have someone living on the land," Bristol explained.

With a new donation, they plan to ask nearby homeowners if they would be willing to have a chicken coop set up in their backyard.

“If we bought the coop and if we provided the feed and we provided the chickens and you can keep all the eggs you want, is that something you would do? Just give us the excess," Bristol said.