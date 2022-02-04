St. Petersburg firefighters look to wash cars, raise money for kids' swimming lessons

Get your car washed for a good cause Saturday!

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Firefighters will wield hoses for a little different reason Saturday.

Some won’t be fighting fires, they'll be washing cars instead. It's all for a great cause!

You can get your car washed for free on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Northwest Pool parking lot. The pool is located at 2331 60th St. N.

The firefighters will be taking donations, and all the money will go toward providing kids with free swimming lessons this summer.

This is the third year firefighters have held the car wash for kids. Anita Westmoreland from the St. Pete Parks and Recreation department says the car wash fundraiser really helps out.

"The car wash is really impactful. Each year about 100 kids benefit," Westmoreland said. "Swimming lessons are really important in our community, with all the water everywhere."

The car wash runs from 9 a.m. to noon.