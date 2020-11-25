St. Petersburg 'Sharing Table' helps people in need during pandemic, Thanksgiving

A second table was put out to help hold a recent surge of donations.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — At the beginning of the pandemic, one family set up a table in their front yard to help neighbors with food and fresh produce.

Seeing the need, Debbie Pollock spent $25 at the grocery store, put a free food sign out -- and the "Sharing Table" bloomed from there.

“I remember the very first person I saw go by and take some things and they seemed like they were really hungry," she said.

She posted about the "Sharing Table" on her neighborhood Facebook page for the Central Oak Park group and the food donations grew. She says there has been a lull in donations at times but says that Thanksgiving has brought out the giving spirit even more so in people.

So she had to put a second table out to hold all of the food donations.

Her sign reads, "Be kind...Share. Take only what you need. Leave what you can. Thanks for helping if you are able! Hope this helps a little."

The "Sharing Table" is located on the corner of 8th Avenue N. and 43rd Street N. in St. Petersburg.

