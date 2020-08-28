Straz Center announces plans for fall live, in-person performances this fall

The slate of live, in-person performances are scheduled to start Oct. 2.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you've been missing live theater, you're in luck!

The Straz Center just released its schedule of live, in-person performances that are set to begin in October. The Straz closed its curtains back in March during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

While seating will be limited and extra safety measures will be made according to social distancing guidelines, the Straz Center hopes to welcome the Tampa Bay community back to the world of live performances.

“The capacity in the Jaeb Theater and at the Riverwalk Stage will be limited,” said Straz Center President and CEO Judy Lisi. “We’ll be offering socially distanced table seating that will allow small groups of friends and family to enjoy the performances together in a safe and responsible way. Masks will be required, and additional safety protocols will be in place. I am overjoyed that performances are returning to our stages.”

The Straz's lineup of performances include:

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised]

Oct. 2, 3, 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Riverwalk Stage

Tables which seat up to four people: $10

Tables which seat up to two people: $5

Opera Tampa’s The Witching Hour

Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 and 8:30 p.m.

Riverwalk Stage

Tables which seat up to four people: $10

Tables which seat up to two people: $5

Frankenstein: The Modern Prometheus

Oct. 29, 30 and 31 at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. and Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Jaeb Theater

Tables which seat up to four people: $99.50

Pairs of seats in the mezzanine: $55.50

A limited number of single seats are available in the balcony for: $35.50

Always … Patsy Cline

Nov. 5-22 and Dec. 3-6

Jaeb Theater

Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 4 p.m.

Tables which seat up to four people: $99.50

Pairs of seats in the mezzanine: $55.50

A limited number of single seats are available in the balcony for: $35.50

Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992

Nov. 11, 17, 18 and Dec. 1-2 at 7:30 p.m.

Jaeb Theater

Tables which seat up to four people: $99.50

Pairs of seats in the mezzanine: $55.50

A limited number of single seats are available in the balcony for: $35.50

Opera Tampa’s Home for the Holidays

Friday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, December 19 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m.

Jaeb Theater

Tables which seat up to four people: $99.50

Pairs of seats in the mezzanine: $55.50

A limited number of single seats are available in the balcony for: $35.50

Tickets will go on sale beginning Sept. 18 and the first performance is scheduled for Oct. 2. You can purchase tickets online or by calling 813-229-7827. If you're out of town, you can call for tickets at 800-955-1045.

The Straz Center notes performances will only take place if local health and safety conditions remain favorable to do so.

You can find a complete list of safety measures and guidelines the Straz Center is implementing for its fall 2020 lineup of performances here.

