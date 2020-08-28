Straz Center announces plans for fall live, in-person performances this fall

TAMPA, Fla. — If you've been missing live theater, you're in luck!
The Straz Center just released its schedule of live, in-person performances that are set to begin in October. The Straz closed its curtains back in March during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
While seating will be limited and extra safety measures will be made according to social distancing guidelines, the Straz Center hopes to welcome the Tampa Bay community back to the world of live performances.
“The capacity in the Jaeb Theater and at the Riverwalk Stage will be limited,” said Straz Center President and CEO Judy Lisi. “We’ll be offering socially distanced table seating that will allow small groups of friends and family to enjoy the performances together in a safe and responsible way. Masks will be required, and additional safety protocols will be in place. I am overjoyed that performances are returning to our stages.”
The Straz's lineup of performances include:
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised]
Oct. 2, 3, 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Riverwalk Stage
Tables which seat up to four people: $10
Tables which seat up to two people: $5
Opera Tampa’s The Witching Hour
Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 and 8:30 p.m.
Riverwalk Stage
Tables which seat up to four people: $10
Tables which seat up to two people: $5
Frankenstein: The Modern Prometheus
Oct. 29, 30 and 31 at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. and Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Jaeb Theater
Tables which seat up to four people: $99.50
Pairs of seats in the mezzanine: $55.50
A limited number of single seats are available in the balcony for: $35.50
Always … Patsy Cline
Nov. 5-22 and Dec. 3-6
Jaeb Theater
Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 4 p.m.
Tables which seat up to four people: $99.50
Pairs of seats in the mezzanine: $55.50
A limited number of single seats are available in the balcony for: $35.50
Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992
Nov. 11, 17, 18 and Dec. 1-2 at 7:30 p.m.
Jaeb Theater
Tables which seat up to four people: $99.50
Pairs of seats in the mezzanine: $55.50
A limited number of single seats are available in the balcony for: $35.50
Opera Tampa’s Home for the Holidays
Friday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, December 19 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m.
Jaeb Theater
Tables which seat up to four people: $99.50
Pairs of seats in the mezzanine: $55.50
A limited number of single seats are available in the balcony for: $35.50
Tickets will go on sale beginning Sept. 18 and the first performance is scheduled for Oct. 2. You can purchase tickets online or by calling 813-229-7827. If you're out of town, you can call for tickets at 800-955-1045.
The Straz Center notes performances will only take place if local health and safety conditions remain favorable to do so.
You can find a complete list of safety measures and guidelines the Straz Center is implementing for its fall 2020 lineup of performances here.
- Hillsborough County Schools to have emergency meeting after Florida's largest teacher's union dealt victory in reopening case
- VERIFY: Fact-checking the final night of the Republican National Convention
- Deputies: Florida man arrested for robbery while out on bond
- Man serving life for murder cleared after 37 years thanks to DNA
- Archaeologists search for more graves at old Pinellas County school
- Lightning, Bruins Game 4 postponed in support of social justice
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter