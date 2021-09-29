'Stuff the Bus' donations delivered to Woodlawn Elementary in St. Pete

Altogether, more than $125,000 worth of cash and supplies were donated.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The 10 Tampa Bay team asked you to help us "Stuff the Bus" back in August and on Wednesday those school supplies finally found their way to some deserving kids.

10 Tampa Bay's Grant Gilmore and Jabari Thomas took a trip Wednesday morning to Woodlawn Elementary in St. Petersburg.

Students in a kindergarten class got a peek inside some of the boxes and bags.

Tammy Keiper, principal of Woodlawn Elementary, says supplies like notebooks, pencils and crayons are always needed since nearly all the kids at the school come from low-income families.

The Pinellas Education Foundation is delivering supplies to dozens of schools throughout the county Wednesday.

Through the generosity of the community, the "Stuff the Bus" drive was successful. Large amounts of supplies, both in boxes and in shopping carts, were donated.

Not only were scissors, folders, binders and other basic school supplies brought to the bus, but people also donated lunch boxes and backpacks.