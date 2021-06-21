Suit Up for Summer: Help kids learn to swim in style

10 Tampa Bay is hosting a swimsuit drive during the month of July.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With all the water we have in the Tampa Bay area, it’s important for children to learn how to swim.

Drowning is preventable, but according to the CDC, in 2019 Florida ranked 5th among states for unintentional drowning deaths in children.

That’s why the City of St. Petersburg urges parents to enroll their children in swimming lessons, and each summer, more than 5,000 kids take lessons at recreation center pools.

But there’s another problem — a lack of proper swimwear. Staff at rec centers estimate about half of the children who show up for lessons don’t have a swimsuit. Many kids come in shorts and t-shirts.

You can help 10 Tampa Bay help kids learn to swim in style by donating to our Suit Up for Summer campaign.

During the month of July, you can drop off NEW swimsuits and towels at any St. Petersburg Recreation Center. To find a center near you click here.

You can also bring items to the 10 Tampa Bay studios at 11450 Gandy Boulevard in St. Petersburg.