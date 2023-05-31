Suit Up for Summer: Help kids learn to swim in style

10 Tampa Bay is hosting a swimsuit drive from June 1 until July 15.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We are blessed to live in an area with all kinds of water—from the Gulf of Mexico to backyard pools.

But right along with all that water, comes danger. According to the Florida Department of Families and Children, this state loses more children under the age of 5 to drowning than any other state in the nation.

Drowning is preventable and that’s why it’s so important for children to learn how to swim. The city of St. Petersburg has thriving swim programs at area recreation centers, however staff report an ongoing problem. They say many kids show up for lessons without a swimsuit. If a child is in shorts and a T-shirt, that just makes learning how to swim even harder.

That’s why 10 Tampa Bay, the Tampa Bay Rays, and Children’s Medical Center are teaming up for Suit Up for Summer.

You can help kids learn to swim in style by donating NEW swimsuits and towels at any St. Petersburg Recreation Center or Pool. Just look for the donation box. To find a location near you click here.

You can also bring items to the 10 Tampa Bay studios at 11450 Gandy Boulevard in St. Petersburg.