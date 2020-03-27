TAMPA, Fla. — When you least expect it, help is right next door. Michelle Warren found that out when she didn’t know where to turn.

“They called me one day out of the blue and said they were going to release her and I was like great…perfect timing,” she said.

Michelle lost her job at a catering company because of COVID-19, and the care center was sending her mom home. Linda is a diabetic amputee.

Michelle worried how she would afford the basic supplies to care for her mom.

“Not being able to take care of her was really stressing me out, so I just gave it a go and I put my story out there,” she said.

Michelle turned to neighbors. She posted on Nextdoor and asked for adult diapers. That small ask turned into much more than she ever imagined.

“I had a gentleman bring me a box of those pads that go underneath her, and he was in a wheelchair himself, and he still helped me. I even had someone go and get me some groceries. It was just unbelievable, and all I asked for was diapers and people are genuine they just want to help their neighbors and pay it forward, and it’s just unbelievable,” she said.



Michelle said it took swallowing her pride, remembering who was most important to her and she found she was not alone – not at all.



“There’s so many good people out there it’s not a negative you know this is a time where you can really see the good in people it was just incredible absolutely incredible,” she said.

