TAMPA, Fla. — Our lives have been upended by a pandemic. But, the virus can't erase our resolve.

Tampa Bay is our home. And, we know it's a place where neighbors help neighbors when times get tough. We've seen it before.

No hurricane or tragedy has taken away our determination to be there for each other. And, the coronavirus won't stop us now.

10News will be here through the pandemic. We'll be giving you the knowledge to protect your family, while emphasizing facts not fear. And, we know finances are a struggle right now. So, we're focused on helping your wallet -- while also encouraging those who are able to support local businesses in this time of need.

We've created an interactive map called Support Tampa Bay. But, it's quite empty right now. We need your help. If you're an area business owner, and your place is still open, let us know. By filling out this form, you can be added to our map. Oh, and you can also tell us if you're hiring!

> Click or tap here to see businesses that are open now around Tampa Bay

> Click or tap here to add a business to the Support Tampa Bay map

