Love shines in Surfside as volunteers help first responder and families

Hundreds of volunteers bring hot meals to families in need and more than 400 first responders daily.

TAMPA, Fla — A week after the collapse of the Champlain Towers in Surfside, first responders from across the state continue searching around the clock trying to save lives.

Now groups of volunteers are working to support them in their time of need.

"It's scarier than anything that you can imagine or have seen on tv or any pictures," volunteer Vanessa Brito said.

She's maneuvering through Surfside guiding volunteers.

"The size of the collapse site in relation to you as a person really puts everything into perspective. You wonder, 'How people even make it out? How are these workers working 12-hour shifts on this mound?' And it's just sad," Brito said.

That's why the activist is trying to ease the burden. She and hundreds of volunteers bring hot meals to families in need and more than 400 first responders daily.

"There's a deep sadness because there's only so much you can do even as a first responder. You want to lift blocks off and you just can't, so there's that look of desperation in their faces and the exhaustion, but they're willing to keep going," Brito said.

The group will keep working so first responders can save lives. Staying home was never an option.

"I don't think there was a question. I can't imagine not helping. For something so unexpected to have happened, they are just so appreciative of the efforts that everybody's putting forth, Brito said.

In the midst of tragedy, love brings the community closer. These are moments they'll never forget.

"I still feel helpless. I feel like I'm not doing enough. I know for me, it will stay with me for the rest of my life. I can't even imagine what it's like for them," Brito said.

The groups volunteering have created a GoFundMe page for anyone who would like to help feed first responders and families in need. Anyone wanting to help can donate here.