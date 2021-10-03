Tampa 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. parade canceled

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa's annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade set for Saturday, June 19, has been canceled, organizers announced Wednesday.
The parade now is scheduled for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, and "will hopefully be bigger than ever," the parade foundation said.
Despite more people getting vaccinated against COVID-19, the Dr. Martin Luther King Parade Foundation said there remain uncertainties surrounding the efficiency and reach of the vaccination effort.
This means there might be "gaps in coverage for our community by the proposed June date" set for Juneteenth, the foundation said.
Florida earlier this month ranked 30th out of 34 states for vaccination equity, according to a political science professor at the University of Central Florida. In Hillsborough County, about 7 percent of the total people vaccinated are Black. About 65 percent of those vaccinated are white.
Visit the Dr. Martin Luther King Parade Foundation at its website, mlkjrparade.com, for information on parade entry, sponsorship, volunteer opportunities and more.
