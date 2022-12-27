'You need a village': Tampa attorney inspired to help others beyond legal representation

“You help enough people out, and somehow you get blessed in many ways," Attorney Edward Reyes said.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay area attorney Edward Reyes leaned on his community when he was going through a hard time. It's why he's inspired to give back to those in need.

Reyes runs The Reyes Firm Attorneys at Law. He is dedicated to equity and diversity and has made it his goal to help individuals and families with more than legal representation.

“You need a team. You need a village, you know," Reyes said. “You help enough people out, and somehow you get blessed in many ways. You’re leading the way for somebody else. And I speak to them, almost like a mentoring kind of situation. They call you back like, 'you know what? That changed my life.’”

Reyes said his family helped him find financial stability. He became a father at 17 years old.

“So, I went through it. I went through it,” Reyes said.

For migrants, his story and resources are refuge. His load typically involves personal injury cases, and that brings connections with some people who don’t know who they can trust.

“You don’t spit up — there’s a Spanish saying: you don’t spit up because it comes down,” Reyes said.

Some clients lack legal help, finances and food. Around Thanksgiving, Reyes said he and his team at The Reyes Firm fed about 4,500 people.