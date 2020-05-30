Tampa Bay community gives back not letting pandemic ruin celebrations or community events

Instead of letting this pandemic ruin celebrations, people are making the most of it, these are stories giving us a reasons to smile this week.

TAMPA, Fla. — The 5th grade graduating class of 2020 had quite the celebration at Mort Elementary School in Hillsborough County.

They marked the event with a drive-thru graduation.

All 183 students received their certificates of achievement before heading to middle school.

Seniors at Wharton and Steinbrenner High schools got the chance to celebrate their graduations in two different ways.

Steinbrenner seniors watched a slideshow. Wharton seniors celebrated by tossing their caps in the air. From all of us here at 10 Tampa Bay, congratulations class of 2020!

As a thank you for putting their lives at risk to save others. AT&T donated a thousand meals and $25,000 to healthcare workers in Hillsborough and Polk counties. It’s all part of something called project frontline, feeding healthcare workers across our area.

An act of kindness went a long way for servers at Due Amici Pizza in Ybor.

One generous customer tipped $10,000 as a thank you for a recent catering job.

With most businesses out of work for months and servers out of jobs, the tip is more than appreciated.

As a tribute to honor the heroes we’ve lost – the American Legion Post 5 in Tampa held a Memorial Day drive thru tribute.

They handed out poppies to drivers and coupons to McDonalds to mark the special day.

Modifying their 100-year tradition, they safely hosted a crowd less ceremony saluting fallen veterans at the American Legion Veterans Cemetery.

If you know of someone or an organization spreading joy across the community, we'd love to share it.

You can send us a text with your suggestion to 727-577-8522.

