Lifeguard shortage impacting Tampa Bay pools and swim lessons

The city of St. Petersburg is hoping to recruit new lifeguards through training incentives.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's pool season practically year-round here in Florida, that is if your pool is open.

A nationwide lifeguard shortage is impacting Tampa Bay area pools and swim lessons.

For the first time ever, the YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg had to close its pool, reduce hours, and discontinue swim lessons because it didn't have the staffing.

Fortunately, the summer break alleviated the strain as teenagers and college students came back to lifeguarding jobs but the relief is temporary.

"We know that at the end of August we're going to be struggling again," said Tim Staley, the Chief Operations Officer with the YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg.

City pools are feeling it too. Tampa and St. Petersburg are recruiting new lifeguards and Rebecca Hansen, the Manager of Parks and Recreation in St. Petersburg, says the public could see reduced hours, capacity requirements, and fewer swim lessons at city pools.



"I will not compromise safety at any of our neighborhood pools so if we can't do something safely, we don't do it at all," Hansen said.

The American Lifeguard Association says the pandemic derailed training in 2020 and the industry didn't bounce back in 2021. They're hoping to target retirees to pick up hours in the lifeguard chair.

According to the CDC, Florida ranks 4th in the country for drowning deaths per 100,000 people.

Hansen says parents and adults need to be vigilant around water, whether there's a lifeguard or not.

Some beaches in Pinellas County have opted to only guard beaches Thursday to Sunday and on holidays because they only have one-third of the staff needed to cover Fred Howard, Sand Key and Fort De Soto parks.

Many municipalities have waived training fees, increased wages, and added additional incentives to get people on staff.