Tampa Bay's Michigan State University alums grieve for their community

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay's tight-knit Michigan State University alumni network is grieving after Monday's mass shooting on the East Lansing campus. An estimated 3,600 MSU alumni call Tampa home.

Three active local alumni are Bob Dubois ('73), Nicole McCallen ('95), and Brendan Butcher ('18). All three grew up in Michigan but now live in the Tampa Bay area.

"I think there's still a lot of disbelief, a lot of hurt, a lot of anger," said Dubois, reflecting on the aftermath of the Monday night tragedy.

"It's tragic, it's sad," McCallen said. "It also makes me very angry that this is continuing to happen."

Dubois, McCallen, Butcher, and several other MSU alumni gathered Tuesday afternoon at Beef O'Brady's in Tampa. Michigan State alums have gathered at the bar for years to cheer on their Spartans teams and celebrate. However, today they gathered to grieve and show the Spartans their support in a different way.

"It's a place that gave me so much joy and a place that means so much to me," Butcher said. "To know it was such a source of pain for so many people is tough."

Each alum was following the news closely Monday night, awaiting updates. McCallen said she even listened in on the local police scanner to try to get additional information.

"Listening to the police scanner and hearing them going into buildings you used to live in and used to have classes in, it was really hard," McCallen said.

On a typical Monday night, the alums say many of the more than 50,000 MSU students would be roaming the busy part of campus affected by the shooting.

We now know three people were killed and five others were wounded in the shooting. During the tense evening hours, while the gunman was still at large, Butcher said he imagined the worst.

"Thank God it wasn't an entire campus massacre of students, but it doesn't minimize those lives that were lost," Butcher said.

Butcher said the community will be shaken up for the foreseeable future.

"The healing process begins now, but it won't be done tomorrow, next week, next month, next semester," Butcher said.

In the meantime, the alums say they'll lean on each other and look to a school motto: "You can't defeat a Spartan's will."

"Spartans are tough, there's a lot of mid-western grit, but this sets you back. It will never be the same," Dubois said.

Michigan State University has established the Spartan Strong Fund "to help address the immediate needs of students, faculty, and community members whose lives and livelihoods may have been impacted by an unexpected event or emergency." To learn more about the Spartan Strong Fund and how you can help, click here.